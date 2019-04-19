Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of HomeStreet worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 709.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 120,854 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after buying an additional 91,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

HMST opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. HomeStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.76 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

