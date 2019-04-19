Genuine Parts (GPC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.81-5.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% to $19.3-19.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.46 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.81-5.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $86.89 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.60.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

