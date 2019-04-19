Genuine Parts (GPC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.81-5.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.297-19.484 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.45 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.81-5.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.60.

NYSE GPC opened at $105.45 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $86.89 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

