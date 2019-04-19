Gentherm Inc (THRM) VP Kenneth John Phillips Sells 9,000 Shares

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $386,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of THRM opened at $42.89 on Friday. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $253.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, including seat heaters; variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units; and steering wheel heaters, neck climate control systems, and surface climate control systems for doors, armrests, cupholders, and storage products.

