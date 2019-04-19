General Electric (GE) Stake Lowered by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,814 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,179,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,179,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,343,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 898,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 95.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297,449 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/general-electric-ge-stake-lowered-by-argent-trust-co.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.