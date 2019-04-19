GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €21.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.87 ($27.75).

ETR G1A opened at €25.88 ($30.09) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €34.80 ($40.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

