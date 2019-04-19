GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $273,641.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $273,641.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.01553568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00163080 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002858 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002036 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 167,697,297,500 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

