Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 94,424 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $7,963,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,386,696.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

