Gap Inc (GPS) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for GAP in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:GPS opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. GAP has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 11,075.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

