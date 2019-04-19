Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

GALT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 3.69. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 51,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,538,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,467.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 30,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,200 shares of company stock valued at $359,379. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.