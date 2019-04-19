Gainer Price Tops $0.0109 (GNR)

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Gainer has a market capitalization of $131,925.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gainer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Gainer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00024721 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037235 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006346 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001030 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Gainer Profile

Gainer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2018. Gainer’s total supply is 14,243,066 coins and its circulating supply is 12,071,840 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gainer is www.gainercoin.com

Gainer Coin Trading

Gainer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gainer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gainer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

