FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Vertical Group raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Investec downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

RIO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.806 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $6,994,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

