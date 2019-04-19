FY2019 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $2.61 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.29 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 446,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 813,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $2,009,031.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,948,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,820,204.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.