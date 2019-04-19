FY2019 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Cut by Analyst

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FULT. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.93 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.66%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

