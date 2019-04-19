FY2019 EPS Estimates for Catalent Inc Reduced by Analyst (CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, First Analysis restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Catalent stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,853,371.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,676. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

