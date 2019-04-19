F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 21st. Nomura lowered their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,327,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $814,127.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

