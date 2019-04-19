Funko (FNKO) Shares Down 5.2%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 957,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 552,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Funko to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Funko to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Funko alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $918.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Funko had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard L. Mcnally sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $2,713,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,523,567 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Funko by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 469,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/funko-fnko-shares-down-5-2.html.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.