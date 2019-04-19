FundToken (FUNDZ) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. FundToken has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $56,067.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FundToken has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One FundToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00429105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.01131884 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00210887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

FundToken Token Profile

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy . The official message board for FundToken is medium.com/@FundFantasy . The official website for FundToken is fundfantasy.com

FundToken Token Trading

FundToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

