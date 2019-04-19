FundRequest Hits Market Cap of $81,881.00 (FND)

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One FundRequest token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, FundRequest has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FundRequest has a total market cap of $81,881.00 and $0.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00451133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.01124428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00210064 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001605 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000136 BTC.

FundRequest Token Profile

FundRequest’s genesis date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

