Fund Lp 22Nw Purchases 66,760 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Fund Lp 22Nw bought 66,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $391,213.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $6.00 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 54,994.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 54,994 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 105,137 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fund Lp 22Nw Purchases 66,760 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/fund-lp-22nw-purchases-66760-shares-of-merrimack-pharmaceuticals-inc-mack-stock.html.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.