FTS International (FTSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of FTS International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded FTS International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FTS International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Get FTS International alerts:

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20. FTS International has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.15 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 933.45% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FTS International will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FTS International by 482.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 602,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in FTS International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 379,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTS International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 379,696 shares during the last quarter. DW Partners LP boosted its holdings in FTS International by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 653,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 369,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the third quarter valued at $3,062,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.