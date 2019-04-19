Frontline (FRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, February 15th. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Frontline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.76.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. Frontline has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $122.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Frontline by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

