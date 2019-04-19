FREE Coin (FREE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1,584.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00455771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.01116484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00210100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.