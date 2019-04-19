Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Holdings Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

