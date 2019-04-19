Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.50 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$4.08 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.06 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The firm has a market cap of $674.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.