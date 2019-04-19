FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 74,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 58,305 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

OPP opened at $16.79 on Friday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

