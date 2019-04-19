FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AerCap by 4,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

AER opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

