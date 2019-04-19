FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

NYSE NVG opened at $15.20 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 14,128 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/fny-investment-advisers-llc-acquires-shares-of-14128-nuveen-amt-free-municipal-credit-income-nvg.html.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.