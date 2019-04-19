Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,636 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $42,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

