Fmr LLC Has $44.59 Million Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,237 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson worth $44,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

