Fmr LLC Has $41.41 Million Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400,293 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $41,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,482,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,454,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,482,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,828,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 619,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $44.48 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

