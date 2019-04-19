Fmr LLC lessened its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,736 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Polaris Industries worth $40,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,710 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Kevin M. Farr acquired 1,125 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $98.79 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/fmr-llc-has-40-13-million-position-in-polaris-industries-inc-pii.html.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.