Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,325,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 390,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $186,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $153,798.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,359.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $36.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

