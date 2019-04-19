Flowchain (FLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00101962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $265,145.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.23 or 0.11729346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00024757 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

