FlappyCoin (FLAP) Price Down 92.9% This Week

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, FlappyCoin has traded down 92.9% against the US dollar. One FlappyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlappyCoin has a total market capitalization of $542,363.00 and $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.01555858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00160508 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002824 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FlappyCoin Coin Profile

FlappyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin . The official website for FlappyCoin is flappycoins.wordpress.com . The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlappyCoin

FlappyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlappyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlappyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

