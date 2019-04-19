Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 287.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,492,000 after acquiring an additional 998,709 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,717.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 195,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 193,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,224,000 after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,680,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,886,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

