First Quantum Minerals (FM) Given a C$17.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$17.50 price objective on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.20 to C$16.70 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.34168025919549 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

