First Personal Financial Services Sells 164 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $19,969,390,000 after acquiring an additional 640,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $18,383,832,000 after acquiring an additional 936,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $13,045,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,757,958 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,466,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.68.
Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
