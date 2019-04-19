First Manhattan Co. Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 75.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 242.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $2,030,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRO opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

