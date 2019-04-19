First Manhattan Co. Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,038,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,303,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485,840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,478,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $545,373,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,772. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $55.12 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Manhattan Co. Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/first-manhattan-co-boosts-position-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.