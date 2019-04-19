First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $800,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,038,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,850,072 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after buying an additional 4,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,783,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 1,363,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/first-financial-bank-trust-division-has-800000-holdings-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.