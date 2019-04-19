First Community Bankshares Inc (FCBC) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of First Community Bankshares worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.66. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 29.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/first-community-bankshares-inc-fcbc-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.