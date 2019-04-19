First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $113,650,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa-has-2-29-million-holdings-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.