First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.44

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 8,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $177,963.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $220,105.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pwmco LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/first-choice-bancorp-fcbp-hits-new-52-week-low-at-20-44.html.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBP)

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.