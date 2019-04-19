First Busey Co. (BUSE) Stake Lessened by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 851,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,424 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.53% of First Busey worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Busey by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Busey by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Busey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

