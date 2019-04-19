Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Finjan worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNJN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Finjan by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Finjan by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Finjan during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Finjan during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Finjan during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNJN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.35. Finjan Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNJN shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

