Financial Review: Exponent (EXPO) & Apollo Medical (AMEH)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exponent and Apollo Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $379.52 million 7.66 $72.25 million $1.25 45.16 Apollo Medical $519.91 million 1.32 $10.84 million $0.29 65.86

Exponent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Medical. Exponent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exponent and Apollo Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exponent currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Exponent.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.04% 21.53% 14.81% Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06%

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Apollo Medical does not pay a dividend. Exponent pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exponent has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exponent beats Apollo Medical on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

