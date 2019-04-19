Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (IBDK) Stock

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 293,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.85. 70,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,405. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $24.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0489 dividend. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (IBDK) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/financial-gravity-wealth-inc-invests-1-25-million-in-ibonds-dec-2019-term-corporate-etf-ibdk-stock.html.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.