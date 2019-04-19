Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 47,312 iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,674,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,306,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,340,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,207,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,623.1% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,834,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 12,493,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,575,838. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

