Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for 1.6% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Garrison Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,021. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/financial-gravity-wealth-inc-buys-new-stake-in-invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-financials-etf-ryf.html.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.